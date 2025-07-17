Plea for 20 mph speed limit on residential road in Maltby

RESIDENTS living on Birks Holt in Maltby are calling on Rotherham Council to urgently introduce a 20mph speed limit, after a young boy was involved in an accident on the street.

A petition submitted to the council, signed by 38 residents, urges action to improve road safety amid concerns over speeding, poor visibility, and the volume of traffic cutting through the estate.

The resident who launched the petition said her young son had been involved in a collision on the road and was left shaken.

She described Birks Holt as “an accident waiting to happen” and said families in the area were worried that someone could be seriously hurt.

Residents want the council to consider a reduced speed limit and speed bumps or clearer signs to slow vehicles and protect pedestrians.

The petition also calls for greater promotion of road safety in local schools and the development of a wider culture of respect and responsibility on the roads.

The petition was discussed during the last full council meeting on July 16.

Councillor Adam Tinsley spoke on behalf of the petition organiser during the meeting, calling the petition a ‘call for urgent, meaningful action’ in the area, which he deemed a ‘danger to life’.

Cllr Tinsley told the meeting that the petition “comes from the most painful place imaginable, the injury of her own child.”

He explained that the petitioner’s young son was seriously hurt in the Birks Holt area after being forced off the pavement by a car parked inconsiderately across it, and was struck as he stepped into the road.

“His injuries were severe and left permanent scars on his face, a daily reminder of the risks our children face when our streets are not safe,” added cllr Tinsley.

“No parent should have to endure that. No child should be left with those kinds of wounds, both seen and unseen.

“But Ms Bailey has not stood still. Instead, she has taken a courageous step of launching this petition, not just for her son, but for every child, every family and every vulnerable person living and moving it through this community.

In response, Rotherham’s mayor Councillor Rukhsana Ismail confirmed the petition had received 38 valid signatures and would be referred to the strategic director of regeneration and environment for a formal response.