A CELEBRATION event will mark the installation of a public piano at Treeton Community Centre.

Cllr Brookes helping to decorate her old piano

The instrument was donated by Rother Vale ward member Cllr Amy Brookes and decorated by volunteers.

The unveiling event is on Tuesday, January 23, with live performances and refreshments.

Cllr Brookes said: “It’s wonderful to have worked with a team of volunteers to get my childhood piano ready for its new life as a community public piano for the people of Treeton.

“We had local students from Brinsworth Academy helping with the renovation and learning new skills.

“I can’t often say that my work as a councillor is a joy, but this truly was a labour of love to work on!

“I’m excited to unveil the finished piece at the launch on Tuesday and to increase opportunities in Treeton and the surrounding area for all to discover the delight of hearing and of playing music on a beautiful and inspiring instrument.”

Community centre chairman Terry Adair added: “When Cllr Brookes asked if we wanted to host the piano and to be involved in this project we jumped at the chance to create something special that will be enjoyed by all members of the local community.

The piano has also had a piece of art created by Treeton Rainbow Hub sewing group and so it’s been a team effort and we’re looking forward to hearing more music at the centre.”