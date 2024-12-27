Plans to replace offices with apartments in Rotherham town centre

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
Changes: Apartments could replace offices in College StreetChanges: Apartments could replace offices in College Street
Changes: Apartments could replace offices in College Street
NINE new flats are expected to be created from a conversion of the upper storeys of a shop building in Rotherham town centre.

Doncaster firm Wood End Developments have submitted notification for change of use of the premises to Rotherham Council, which is needed under planning rules.

The building is in College Street and the ground floor retail outlet would be retained, with the nine apartments on the upper floors of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Application details state: “The site is highly sustainable with Rotherham railway station and Rotherham interchange bus station both within 300m walking distance, along with a wide variety of local amenities and public car parking in close proximity.”

Space for refuse stores would be available, using an area already present in an adjacent building, according to the application details. The apartments would be self-contained, with direct street access.

The space which would take the new apartments has been used previously as office space.

Related topics:RotherhamRotherham CouncilDoncasterSpace

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice