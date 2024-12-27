Plans to replace offices with apartments in Rotherham town centre
Doncaster firm Wood End Developments have submitted notification for change of use of the premises to Rotherham Council, which is needed under planning rules.
The building is in College Street and the ground floor retail outlet would be retained, with the nine apartments on the upper floors of the building.
Application details state: “The site is highly sustainable with Rotherham railway station and Rotherham interchange bus station both within 300m walking distance, along with a wide variety of local amenities and public car parking in close proximity.”
Space for refuse stores would be available, using an area already present in an adjacent building, according to the application details. The apartments would be self-contained, with direct street access.
The space which would take the new apartments has been used previously as office space.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.