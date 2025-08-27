Plans to renovate former canal-side pub as a home

A HISTORIC barn and former pub which occupies a canal-side location in Rotherham could be converted to a new home after years of being out of use.

The barn, at Malthouse Cottage, in Westhorpe Lane, Kiveton Park is believed to have last been used as a commercial garage, but that ended in 2008.

It was built in 1770 and was occupied as The Barge Inn from 1777, serving those who worked on the canal.

More recently, it was converted to cottages and then a garage, which is thought to date from the 1950s.

The building is constructed from stone and architectural details such as original doors and exposed beams are described as “visually appealing” in planning documents.

A report goes on to state: “The property represents a tangible link to the locality’s agricultural and industrial heritage, serving as a reminder of the community’s historical livelihood.”

Under the proposals, historic elements of the building would be preserved, with modern additions such as windows and doors “carefully designed to complement the existing architecture.

“Where alterations are necessary, contemporary materials will be chosen to fit seamlessly, ensuring that the historic character of the property remains prominent.”

According to the report, residents in the area have noted that the building is in need of serious repairs and makes a case that the renovation would help to unsure the building did not fall into further disrepair, and was kept of future generations.

The building is in the Green Belt and the report states the design “respects the architectural integrity, materials and historical significance of the site.”

A decision will be made later.