Plans to recreate village's 'V' artwork to mark WW2 victory
The distinctive artwork, with the ‘V’ sign made famous by Winston Churchill and a cartoon interpretation of, apparently, General Montgomery, was on the wall of a building overlooking Barber Street in Hoyland as residents celebrated Victory in Europe in May 1945.
Owd Martha’s Yard will be lighting its beacon to celebrate the anniversary this year, as part of a national network, but more is being planned.
Volunteers at the garden, set up on a formerly disused plot behind Hoyland Belmont working men’s club a decade ago, want to recreate the artwork.
One photograph is known to survive, but they are now looking for others who may have images with greater clarity - or those who retain memories of having seen it, to help guide their new interpretation.
Volunteer Alison Richardson said they still had to decide how it would be presented, and the form it would take - with the possibility of calling in an artist to help, or using a computer programme to help recreate it.
However, they were also looking at other options to decorate the garden, named after the clock in Hoyland’s long-demolished old town hall, including the possibility of mocking up an Anderson shelter.
They were air-raid shelters, made from distinctive corrugated steel with a rounded roof, designed to be installed in the gardens of homes for families to use if the siren went off.
Many remained for decades after the end of the war, but survivors are now a rarity.
Elsewhere in the community, a commemorative flag will be raised to formally mark the anniversary - Barnsley Council’s local team had suggested the flags would be supplied by the authority, said Alison - and Hoyland’s town crier, Andy Wray, was expected to make a speech.
In addition, it was hoped to have school children in the centre of Hoyland to sing wartime songs.
Alison said: “We are signed up to the Royal Pageant and they inform you when to light the beacon.”
Anyone with information about the mural can find volunteers at the garden on Thursday mornings.
