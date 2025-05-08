Plans to re-use houses as children's homes

Children's homes: Rotherham Council has three planning applications

ROTHERHAM planners are being asked to make decisions on whether three previously private houses in the town should be used as children’s homes in the future.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the applications are for new planning consent - which is needed for such a change of use - while one is an application for a certificate of lawful development, to legally clarify a use of the property.

A house in Narrow Lane, North Anston, would see a change of use to become a children’s home, accommodating two young people in care, aged between eight and 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is proposed to construct a two storey extension to the side of the house, to create the space needed for staff and children.

In addition to the children in care, it is anticipated two staff members would be present during daytime and at night, with a management presence during daytime hours.

The applicants state the changes would be needed to meet the standards required for a children’s care home and “to meet our own high standards for children in care”.

The application states Rotherham Council’s Children and Young People’s Service has identified the address as “an appropriate property to provide a home to two looked after children due to its location and size.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accommodation would allow for two young people to live there, with two care staff also present during the day and overnight.

Under the proposal, extended parking space would be made available outside, though the application stressed the only vehicles to be parked there would be those being used by staff.

Another house, in Swinston Hill, Dinnington, could be used to home up to four children, aged 11 to 17, if plans submitted to the council are approved.

That would involve up to three members of staff being present at any time, working on a shift pattern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff would take children residing there to school in their own cars, which the planning application states, would help to reduce traffic volumes, rather than relying on taxis or minibuses.

A purpose of the home would be to put carers and residents into the same space, cooking and eating together, to foster a family type environment.

The application for a certificate of lawful development relates to a house in Broomfield Grove, Broom, with the application coming from a Huddersfield applicant.