Plans to re-use houses as children's homes
Two of the applications are for new planning consent - which is needed for such a change of use - while one is an application for a certificate of lawful development, to legally clarify a use of the property.
A house in Narrow Lane, North Anston, would see a change of use to become a children’s home, accommodating two young people in care, aged between eight and 17.
It is proposed to construct a two storey extension to the side of the house, to create the space needed for staff and children.
In addition to the children in care, it is anticipated two staff members would be present during daytime and at night, with a management presence during daytime hours.
The applicants state the changes would be needed to meet the standards required for a children’s care home and “to meet our own high standards for children in care”.
The application states Rotherham Council’s Children and Young People’s Service has identified the address as “an appropriate property to provide a home to two looked after children due to its location and size.”
The accommodation would allow for two young people to live there, with two care staff also present during the day and overnight.
Under the proposal, extended parking space would be made available outside, though the application stressed the only vehicles to be parked there would be those being used by staff.
Another house, in Swinston Hill, Dinnington, could be used to home up to four children, aged 11 to 17, if plans submitted to the council are approved.
That would involve up to three members of staff being present at any time, working on a shift pattern.
Staff would take children residing there to school in their own cars, which the planning application states, would help to reduce traffic volumes, rather than relying on taxis or minibuses.
A purpose of the home would be to put carers and residents into the same space, cooking and eating together, to foster a family type environment.
The application for a certificate of lawful development relates to a house in Broomfield Grove, Broom, with the application coming from a Huddersfield applicant.
