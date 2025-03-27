Plans to give Dearne's young people more influence

Influence: Astrea Academy pupils may get the chance to have a say in future events

PLANS are being formulated to give youngsters in part of the Dearne Valley a greater say in the activities available to them - along with their own pot of cash to pay for events.

The Dearne North and Dearne South wards of Barnsley Council has two tiers of local involvement funded with cash from the authority - Dearne Area Council cover the whole area and a Ward Alliance in each area.

The Area Council is made up of all the councillors who represent the area, and they have a budget for big projects and employing staff who provide vital services for the community.

The Ward Alliances also have councillors involved, but also those who work in the community, with their own money to provide grants.

Now the Area Council is looking at the idea of setting up a young persons’ ward alliance - out of recognition that they should have a greater input into the events and activities provided for them.

The proposal is at an early stage, but councillors were hoping to raise the idea with Astrea Academy in Goldthorpe, with the possibility of involving pupils from that school.

Cllr Deborah Pearson, who represents Dearne South, said: “We put events on through the year, but it is what we think.”

Councillors have discussed the potential scope of a new body for youngsters, whether it should involve primary and secondary age children, or be more restricted.

Dearne area manager Claire Dawson suggested to councillors: “Rather than trying to establish something with primary and secondary schools, we may be able to pilot it first at Astrea and see how it goes from that.”

Councillors have yet to discuss how much money they could make available to young people, or any details of how the new alliance might be structured.

The Dearne area already has a varied programme of events, designed to appeal to a range of children and young people, including Halloween events which have taken place at the Railway Embankment park, with activities like pumkin carving for youngsters.

Young people have also been encouraged to get involved in community artwork, helping to create a mural in the recently refurbished underpass linking Goldthorpe with Phoenix Park in Thurnscoe.