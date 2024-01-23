The milestone before its removal in 2010

The grade II-listed street feature was taken into storage by Rotherham Council in 2010 because an expansion in the metal bolts caused damage to the stone post underneath.

Now Maltby Town Council has submitted plans for the cast iron plate to be fixed and returned to its spot outside the old police station, which is now a children’s nursery.

The milestone was produced in about 1894 by West Yorkshire firm Brayshaw & Booth for the West Riding County Council.

MTC’s planning papers say: “Due to these not being produced any more and their architectural value, it is important that these be maintained and looked after.

“The milestones are unique to the old county area of West Riding,.