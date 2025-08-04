Plans for solar energy farm on old Maltby Colliery land

PLANS have been submitted for a new solar energy development which - although technically in Doncaster - needs consent from Rotherham because of cabling routes to an electricity sub-station.

It would be built on part of the old Maltby Colliery site, and would have an operational lifespan of 40 years.

The proposal is one of several in the area, with strong opposition to earlier schemes from locals - though backers insist they are an important element of reaching carbon neutrality.

The main solar development is on land which falls within Doncaster but, according to planning documents, “the route of the cable from the site to the nearby substation on land within the same ownership crosses into the Rotherham area.”

That means planning consent is also needed from Rotherham council.

The actual site is around a mile from the centre of Maltby and less than a mile from Braithwell and would cover almost 18 hectares, if allowed.

The site proposed was used previously as a colliery spoil heap, now bare ground with vegetation, including areas of dense scrub, woodland and grassland.

There are also ponds on the site.

As well as solar panels, battery storage would be installed to allow power generated to be fed into the grid as needed.

Under the proposal, new native trees and shrubs would be planted, with work to improve hedgerows for both landscaping purposes and to improve biodiversity.

It is acknowledged cabling would run through land where badger setts have been identified - with the possibility that others exist. A Natural England Protected Species Licence would be obtained, to manage interference with those habitats.

The application is still being considered.