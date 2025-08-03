Plans for new 'wellbeing hub' to support young mothers in Flanderwell

A QUIET cul-de-sac in Flanderwell could soon become home to a new wellbeing hub designed to support young mums and help them build brighter futures.

YWCA Yorkshire has submitted plans to install a small timber-clad garden studio at Fleming Gardens, a supported housing scheme for mothers aged 16 to 25. The space would be used for wellbeing activities, one-to-one support, and community sessions, operating six days a week.

The project would occupy a pair of underused car parking spaces, and would act as a wellbeing hub, offering services and activities led by trained staff to support residents and the wider community. It would be used Monday to Saturday, 9am and 5pm.

Fleming Gardens is a purpose-built development run by YWCA Yorkshire and Together Housing, providing 10 furnished homes, offering a stable base for young parents navigating early motherhood. Support workers are on hand Monday to Friday, helping residents gain independence, access services, and find confidence as they raise their children.

Improved service: A new 'wellbeing hub' could add to the offer for young mothers

The new garden studio would provide a dedicated space for group activities, mental health support, and community building, activities that can be hard in small flats.

The proposal describes the studio as eco-conscious and practical, with sustainable insulation, dimmable lighting, and durable materials built to last. Importantly, the space is not intended for general office use, and all existing resident parking is unaffected.

Fleming Gardens has been open since 2012, and staff accept referrals from professionals including health visitors, housing officers and midwives. There are no blanket exclusions, with applications considered case by case.

Residents can view and comment on the proposal via Rotherham Council’s planning portal using reference RB2025/0926.