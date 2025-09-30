Plans for new Dinnington car wash meet early resistance

A NEW commercial car wash could be set up on a site near shops and flats in Dinnington – though one objector has called the proposals “ridiculous”.

They went on to say that such a venture would be better suited to more commercial areas of the community, though a decision on whether or not the business is allowed will be made by Rotherham Council.

Under a planning application, land adjacent to Mana House, in Lordens Hill would be used for the business, with a site office installed.

The application states the area is “established mixed use” with the scale of the proposals “in keeping with the character of the area”.

An earlier application – in 2013 – was rejected on the grounds of potential noise, insufficient information on drainage and concerns over the siting of an office.

The current application states those issues have all been addressed, with an agreement in place over drainage, a new position earmarked for the site office and a noise assessment address the impact of the business on neighbours.

It is also argued that a new business would be good for the area, creating new jobs and creating the potential for customers to spend elsewhere in the vicinity.

Acoustic fencing would be installed to create a boundary, to help limit the impact on the surrounding area, and the site office is described as being ‘small’.

The application has been made by Paul Samra, with the site described as currently being a hardstanding area.

If approved, the business would be expected to create four full-time jobs.

A decision on the application will be made later.