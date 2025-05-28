Plans for modern new youth club building

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 28th May 2025, 10:40 BST

A ROTHERHAM youth club’s dated building could be replaced with a modern, energy-efficient, design.

The Blackburn Club for Young People operates from the Clubhouse, in Baring Road, next to the community’s primary school.

But the current building, constructed from brick with a pitched roof, is said to be unsuitable for modern needs.

So it is proposed to replace it with a modern replacement, which would occupy a similar ‘footprint’ to the original, though it would also feature a patio, providing more opportunities for outdoor activities.

Planning permission is needed for the change, and an application has been made to Rotherham Council, which will make a decision later.

The existing building has two main activity rooms and is used for youth club sessions on some mid-week evenings, with the building also utilised by a Saturday prayer group.

A survey of younger children who attend the club has been conducted and showed that most who attended either walked, cycled or ‘scooted’ to get there and back.

As a result, there are no plans to provide on site car parking under the redevelopment.

Big plans: Blackburn's Clubhouse building could soon be replacedBig plans: Blackburn's Clubhouse building could soon be replaced
Instead, motorists would have the option of using a small public car park across the road, or street-parking in the area.

The road is also said to have a low speed limit, making it suitable for cycle journeys.

Under the proposals, cycle stands capable of taking up to ten bicycles would be installed as part of the development.

If planning permission is granted, the new building would be constructed in a modular form, off site, and would feature energy efficient details, including an air source heat pump.

