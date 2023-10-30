Plans for function room in Old Warehouse in Rotherham town centre
A FURNITURE firm has applied for a function room upstairs in the Old Warehouse on Bridge Street.
Applicants Made by Nook said the upstairs area, which is currently used for sales and furniture restoration, would be altered.
It would be used as a venue which can hold weddings and cultural events, according to plans filed with Rotherham Council.
The digital print signmaker which operates from the lower floor of the building would be unaffected by the change, the documents add.