Plans for community crimebusting patrols in Greasbrough

Community action: Night patrols have been suggested

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to introduce community patrols in Greasbrough in an attempt to challenge crime problems - though police insist numbers of offences have actually been falling.

Members of the community have been raising concerns about burglaries, thefts from outbuildings, vehicle crimes and other offences in the village recently.

That has prompted one resident to suggest the community takes the situation into its own hands - but stopping short of ‘vigilante’ patrols, which would be illegal.

Colin Yates has used social media to state: “What is needed is positive action.

“I’m not talking about vigilante groups but people from the local area, who are concerned and who could be next.

“I’m looking for volunteers to patrol the areas affected, who can deter or report information to the local community and police.

“A couple of hours a night is all that is required.

“I am an experienced law tutor who can brief those interested as to their rights in respect of crime prevention and detection.

“Let’s make our community safer,” he said.

However, South Yorkshire Police insist that neighbourhood crime in the area has actually been decreasing.

A spokesman said: “Greasbrough, which falls under our Wingfield ward, recorded a drop in neighbourhood crime offences in 2024 compared to 2023, and we will continue to analyse crime data to better understand any emerging trends and use this to inform our work in this area.”

The area has a neighbourhood policing team, dedicated to working with the community, and the force has other resources, also used to help protect communities like Greasborough.

The spokesman said: “We know that neighbourhood crime can have a lasting impact on communities and that anyone can become a victim of these crimes.

“We have a dedicated neighbourhood crime campaign which seeks to raise awareness of how you can make your home, car and personal belongings less of a target to thieves, as well as neighbourhood crime specialist teams across the force which seek to identify and respond to emerging trends and patterns.

“These teams, working with local neighbourhood policing teams, set to develop problem-oriented plans, support forcewide operations and create dedicated patrol plans which places highly visible officers in hotspot areas which may see higher offences.”