PARKING problems and a “medium to high” crime rate were cited as proposals for a children’s home were rejected.

The house on Rotherham Road, Maltby

Friends Together Care Homes Ltd applied to use a three-bedroom house on Rotherham Road in Maltby.

It would have been used to accommodate two young children with emotional, behavioural or communication difficulties; challenging behaviour or special educational needs.

Friends Together suggested that there would be little difference to the property’s residential use.

But the plans have been turned down, with RMBC giving three reasons for refusal.

A council spokesperson said: “The proposed car parking facilities will not discourage the obstruction of footways and the additional on-street car parking will compromise the

operation of the highway.

“The private drive used to access the site is considered to be unsuitable to cater for the additional vehicular traffic likely to be generated by virtue of the substandard width and restricted visibility at the junction with Byford Road where drivers would potentially have to undertake reversing manoeuvres back into the junction to the detriment of both road and pedestrian safety.