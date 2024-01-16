A DISTRIBUTION firm says building another truckstop beside Hellaby’s Stockyard will create 60 jobs and meet growing demand for HGV facilities.

The site on Hellaby Lane, beside the existing truckstop

Pawson Transport’s plans show space for 99 lorries and 19 cars on a 1.8-hectare piece of land, which would also accommodate a restaurant, bar, fuel station, toilets, showers and overnight rooms.

Planning papers filed by Pawson say: “The proposal would have the dual benefit of both directly creating new jobs at the site and providing an essential facility that will support countless other jobs within the relevant sectors.

“Truck stops are a vital facility for the safe and efficient operation of the transport and logistics sector.

“There is clear evidence to demonstrate that there is a long-standing lack of such facilities, including in this area.”

There would be ten jobs created in security, cleaning and cafe roles, with about the same number required in office staff.

A haulage business will be able to base a fleet of 40 vehicles in the yard, which the planning papers say would mean another 40 jobs directly linked to the site.

“Furthermore, It will support numerous other jobs in the transport and logistics sector,” the documents add.

“The site is in a strategically important location immediately next to the M18 and in close proximity to the M1.

“It is therefore a route that is essential for deliveries around the region and the country.

“The existing truck stop to the south of the site provides a good quality service for drivers. However, it is regularly full and there is a desperate need for additional space.”

Tom Cornwell, policy lead at trade body the Road Haulage Association, said: “The shortage of HGV parking facilities across the UK has resulted in drivers having nowhere that is safe and secure to take their mandatory breaks and rest.

“This is also an inhibitor to attracting new drivers and female drivers to the industry.

“We estimate there is a national shortage of 11,000 HGV parking spaces each night.