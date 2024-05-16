Planning approval for Diamonds bar conversion to flats in Rotherham town centre
The proposals from AKM Holding Ltd say the former nightspot on Corporation Street will be converted into a nine-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO).
The changes will see the vacant first and second floors converted, with communal spaces and a kitchen in addition to the bedrooms, which each will have a toilet and shower.
No off-street parking is planned but RMBC was satisfied that the location is well served by public transport and general town centre parking.
A council spokesperson said: “The conversion of the upper floors of this building would be an acceptable form of development, which subject to conditions will ensure that future occupants are not adversely affected by existing town centre uses.”
The conditions include having glazing and trickle ventilators installed to reduce the amount of noise heard from inside the rooms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.