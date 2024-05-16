.

PLANS for shared accommodation in the old Diamonds Cabaret Bar have been approved by Rotherham Council.

The proposals from AKM Holding Ltd say the former nightspot on Corporation Street will be converted into a nine-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The changes will see the vacant first and second floors converted, with communal spaces and a kitchen in addition to the bedrooms, which each will have a toilet and shower.

No off-street parking is planned but RMBC was satisfied that the location is well served by public transport and general town centre parking.

A council spokesperson said: “The conversion of the upper floors of this building would be an acceptable form of development, which subject to conditions will ensure that future occupants are not adversely affected by existing town centre uses.”