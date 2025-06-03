Planning application for existing trials-bike track

Advice: Rotherham Council planners have indicated approval for the existing bike facility

PLANNING permission is being sought for an off-road motorcycle training facility which has already been built in Rotherham.

The track is at Hooton Lodge, in Kilnhurst Road at Hooton Roberts, and the application has been made by Mr C Schofield, who lives there.

The application is to retain what is already in place on site, which comprises of various obstacles, including rocks, boulders, pipes and logs, to allow trials-bike riders to hone their skills.

Two people are employed at the site, and it is proposed that would remain unchanged, if planning permission was granted.

Under current planning rules, applications now have to demonstrate they have a positive impact on biodiversity.

However, it is stated on the application that does not apply, because it is retrospective.

Proposed opening hours are listed as 9am to 4pm at weekends only.

Advice was provided by Rotherham Council planners on a site visit ahead of the application, which provided support, subject to improvements to nearby woodland.