Pitch perfect pupils on right track with music roadshow
After the success of youth music festival Signals in February, Pathways into Music is a new series of industry masterclasses by Rotherham Music and Children’s Capital of Culture, with support from Launchpad and Pattern + Push.
Signals, Rotherham’s free youth music festival, spotlighted some of the best young bands and musicians from across the borough. with performers and acts including The Kostanzas, Alejandro Barnett, and Ruby Harker.
The Pathways into Music project aims to help budding record label executives, musicians, recording engineers, and PR professionals explore careers in music and creative industries.
The first event, which took place at Oakwood High School and focused on building a career in music, was led by Kieron Ferries and Satnam Galsian from Launchpad, Rumbi Tauro from Pattern + Push, Liam O’Shea from Rotherham Music, and Eleanor Beever from FLUX Rotherham.
Liam O’Shea from Rotherham Music said: “The music community in Rotherham is thriving as we celebrate becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025.
“The stage is set, and opportunities are there for the taking.
“The Pathways into Music roadshow aims to inspire young people to build great careers in music in Rotherham, whether as artists or behind the scenes.
“We’ve lined up a host of industry experts for masterclasses in schools to share their knowledge and advice on succeeding in the industry. If you want a career in music, don’t miss this!”
Sarah Christie from Children’s Capital of Culture added: “There’s never been a better time to be a young artist in Rotherham.
“Children’s Capital of Culture gives us a unique spotlight to celebrate and showcase the amazing musical and creative talent here.
“We are building a new creative community for children and young people, with opportunities for everyone to get involved.
“The Pathways into Music careers roadshow opens minds to what’s possible in the industry, with support from professionals.”
For more information or to request a school as a host, please visit the Rotherham Music website or email [email protected].
