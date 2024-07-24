Pit village to commemorate 'Black Saturday' with memorial service
Maltby Colliery was the scene of the underground gas explosion on July 28,1923.
The service at the memorial on Limekiln Lane – erected directly above the spot where the catastrophe happened – will take place next Monday, July 29 at 10am.
It will mark 101 years since the tragic event and will see relatives of the colliers coming from all over the country to pay their respects, as well as local leaders and civic dignitaries.
Organiser Bill Spilsbury – whose grandfather was one of the men killed and chair of Maltby Miners' Memorial Community Group – will open the event with a speech before handing over to Lord Scarbrough who will give a public address.
Maltby Vicar Rev Beth Langner and Tickhill Vicar Rev Canon Paul Richardson will deliver sermons and lead prayers and hymns and, after a minute's silence, there will be wreath-laying.
Bill Spilsbury said: “We have relatives coming from all over including Stoke, Morecambe in Lancashire and Chesterfield.
“We will also be joined by the Mayor of Rotherham and consort, the Civic Mayor of Doncaster and representatives from Tickhill and Maltby Town Councils.
“After the service we will go to Maltby Catholic Working Men's Club where there will be a buffet and people can get together and chat.
“That is a really great thing – people from all walks of life and all over the country meeting to commemorate and pay tribute to their relatives.”
