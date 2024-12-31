Pints for less than a pound in the new year
Managers at The Blue Coat in The Crofts, Rotherham and The Church House in Montgomery Square, Wath Upon Dearne, are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from Thursday, January 2 until Thursday, January 16 inclusive – including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.
The Blue Coat manager Adam Gill said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.
“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.
“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”
The drinks featured in the sale include real ale (Worthington’s, Ruddles and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), a range of low and alcohol free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks including Pepsi Max, Pepsi Max Cherry, R. Whites Lemonade.
The pubs will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills. Served all day every day.
