Photos from events around the borough

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been on hand to capture the good times, the poignant times and the changing times of our borough.
Harvest: Highwoods Academy school held a harvest festival collection recently for Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough Foodbank. Sean Gibbons (front) from the foodbank collected over 400 items from pupils, head teacher Paul Rust and higher level teaching assistant Teresa Connell. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Players: Cast members of Hobson's Choice, performed by Phoenix Players at Rotherham Civic Theatre. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Gamers: The Guild of Games in Rotherham town centre celebrated it's second anniversary with fun events, including a cosplay costume competition. Photo: Kerrie Beddows
Bullseye: The Plough at Wingfield hosted a 12 hour darts marathon recently to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. The event was attended by former professional darts player Dennis Priestley (front left) who is pictured with staff, regulars and members of the Plough darts team. Photo: Kerrie Beddows