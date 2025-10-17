Remembering: The entrance of Rotherham General Hospital was lit up blue and pink to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week and the global Wave of Light.placeholder image
Photos from events around the borough

Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
THERE has been plenty going on around Rotherham in October.

Our photographer Kerrie Beddows has been on hand to capture the good times, the poignant times and the changing times of our borough.

Harvest: Highwoods Academy school held a harvest festival collection recently for Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough Foodbank. Sean Gibbons (front) from the foodbank collected over 400 items from pupils, head teacher Paul Rust and higher level teaching assistant Teresa Connell.

Players: Cast members of Hobson's Choice, performed by Phoenix Players at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Gamers: The Guild of Games in Rotherham town centre celebrated it's second anniversary with fun events, including a cosplay costume competition.

Bullseye: The Plough at Wingfield hosted a 12 hour darts marathon recently to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. The event was attended by former professional darts player Dennis Priestley (front left) who is pictured with staff, regulars and members of the Plough darts team.

