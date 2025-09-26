Photographer's stunning image on display in London gallery

AN IMAGE captured by Rotherham photographer Darren Flinders will be on display at a prestigious London gallery for the next 12 months.

The decision to include his photograph - featuring a windmill set against a dramatic night sky - comes after he was shortlisted in a worldwide photography contest.

That was organised by ZWO, a Chinese company which works specifically to develop cameras for astro-photography.

The Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest attracted entries from 5,800 photographers, with 140 images shortlisted across different categories - including Darren’s.

Now his work is to appear alongside the other shortlisted works in the gallery at the Greenwich Maritime Museum, where it will stay for 12 months.

Although Darren did not win his category, the inclusion of his work illustrates the quality of his camera-work.

Darren, a retail worker who lives at Lathe Road, Wickersley, said his photography hobby focused mainly on landscapes, with some astro-photography.

He travelled to North Leverton windmill because an aurora borealis storm was expected.

Stunning: Darren's image impressed judges

It was vivid enough to be seen by the naked eye, but an eight second exposure on his image captured the strength of the lights.

“When I saw it on the back of my camera, I said people would think it had been photoshopped.

“The aurora storm was really powerful, it was brilliant.

“I knew it was a special shot, though I didn’t think I would get anywhere because there are some really fantastic photographers who enter.

“When I got an email to say I had been shortlisted, I was really over the moon,” he said.