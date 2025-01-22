Photo special - new tours shine light on Wentworth Woodhouse folklore

But behind the glamour, the house needed its own support system to survive, and now visitors have the chance to take a look quite literally below ground and to pace the distinctly less glamorous attics.

Archivists working with the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust have been continuing to work on putting back together the “jigsaw” of the house’s history, using their own material and that held in public archives in Sheffield.

That has allowed them to explore some of the folk-lore which has emerged around the house, and draw fresh conclusions about its accuracy.

And there are two tours that will show you some of the hidden secrets of this great house.

The Top To Bottom tour is running twice a day Thursday to Sunday with details at Top to Bottom tour.

The After Hours Tour is staged twice a month and is running to March 28. Visit After Hours Tour.

One of the rooms on the After Hours tour which was once used as an officer's mess.

The Marble Saloon is one of the rooms featured on the After Hours tour at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Visitors can explore rooms and corridors on the top floor, on the Wentworth Woodhouse Top to Bottom tour.