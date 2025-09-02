Photo special: All the fun of the fayre at Aston Carnival

From vintage cars to live music, and a dog show to meeting a giant T-Rex, there was plenty to do for everybody at the Lodge Lane recreation ground.
Hosted in conjunction with the Children’s Capital of Culture the Aston Carnival raised money for charity and hosted multiple stalls for local vendors.
1. Dinnington Colliery Band played at the recent Aston Carnival.
2. A giant T-Rex met visitors to the recent Aston Carnival.
3. Canine competitors wait their turn in the Dog Show at the recent Aston Carnival.
4. Vintage cars were on display at the recent Aston Carnival.
