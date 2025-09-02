History: Re-enactment group La Garde Ecossaise Du Roi brought a medieval flavour to the recent Aston Carnivalplaceholder image
Photo special: All the fun of the fayre at Aston Carnival

By Richard Fidler
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 09:46 BST
IT was high summer when hundreds of people flocked to Aston Carnival last month and our photographer Kerrie Beddows was there to capture all the action.

From vintage cars to live music, and a dog show to meeting a giant T-Rex, there was plenty to do for everybody at the Lodge Lane recreation ground.

Hosted in conjunction with the Children’s Capital of Culture the Aston Carnival raised money for charity and hosted multiple stalls for local vendors.

Roll on next summer.

Hitting the right notes: Dinnington Colliery Band played at the recent Aston Carnival

Scary: A giant T-Rex met visitors to the recent Aston Carnival

Dog's life: Canine competitors wait their turn in the Dog Show at the recent Aston Carnival

Worth a look: Vintage cars were on display at the recent Aston Carnival

