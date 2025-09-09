A large crowd gathered for the Bamboo No Fit State Circus performance at Rotherham Showplaceholder image
PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands flock to Clifton Park for the 45th Rotherham Show

By Kerrie Beddows
Published 9th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 14:01 BST
There was something for everyone as visitors enjoyed a fantastic fun-packed programme of events over the weekend.

Attractions included outdoor theatre, live music, horticultural displays, vintage vehicles, circus delights, pop-up performances, comedy acts, fairground thrills and dog shows, as well as fun activities, interactive games and creative workshops.

The Great Bullzini and his fellow high wire performers put on a daring display at the Rotherham Show

1. Wire walking

The Great Bullzini and his fellow high wire performers put on a daring display at the Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows

The secretary of state for defence and local MP John Healey and deputy Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Haroon Rashid, admire some of the impressive vegetables in the horticultural display at Rotherham Show

2. Home grown produce

The secretary of state for defence and local MP John Healey and deputy Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Haroon Rashid, admire some of the impressive vegetables in the horticultural display at Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Fun performances took place in the Chuckle Tent at Rotherham Show

3. Comedy time

Fun performances took place in the Chuckle Tent at Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Cast members from this year's Rotherham Civic Theatre Pantomime 'Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs'

4. Panto characters

Cast members from this year's Rotherham Civic Theatre Pantomime 'Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs' Photo: Kerrie Beddows

