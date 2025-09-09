PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands flock to Clifton Park for the 45th Rotherham Show

Attractions included outdoor theatre, live music, horticultural displays, vintage vehicles, circus delights, pop-up performances, comedy acts, fairground thrills and dog shows, as well as fun activities, interactive games and creative workshops.
1. Wire walking
The Great Bullzini and his fellow high wire performers put on a daring display at the Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows
2. Home grown produce
The secretary of state for defence and local MP John Healey and deputy Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Haroon Rashid, admire some of the impressive vegetables in the horticultural display at Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows
3. Comedy time
Fun performances took place in the Chuckle Tent at Rotherham Show Photo: Kerrie Beddows
4. Panto characters
Cast members from this year's Rotherham Civic Theatre Pantomime 'Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs' Photo: Kerrie Beddows