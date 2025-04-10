Pharmacy team's double dose of award shortlistings

Members of the Pharmacy EPMA team: Adam Jackson (centre) with Jordan Reynolds and Charlotte Widdop.

A PHARMACY team's achievements in boosting patient safety has seen them shortlisted twice in a national awards ceremony.

A Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust project which aims to streamline medication and allergy data has been recognised in two categories for the 2025 HSJ Digital Awards - ‘Improving Medicines Management and Pharmacy through Digital’ as well as the ‘Digital Clinical Safety' Award.

The pharmacy team's project integrated the national GP Connect service with Meditech - the trust’s electronic patient record system - to enhance patient safety and efficiency by ensuring accurate, real-time access to critical data, including medications and allergy records.

The HSJ Digital Awards shine a light on teams and organisations driving meaningful change through technology, improving patient outcomes, streamlining processes, and enhancing the overall quality of care.

This year marks a milestone for the HSJ Digital Awards, which has seen a record-breaking 432 entries submitted, of which 205 projects have been shortlisted.

Adam Jackson, pharmacy technician manager and the lead for electronic prescribing and medicine administration, said: “I am incredibly proud that the GP Connect project has been shortlisted for the HSJ Digital Awards.

“The team work incredibly hard to deliver quality improvements to our EPMA to assist our clinicians and AHPs deliver high quality care.

“We have worked collaboratively with the health informatics team to deliver this project.

"This is a recognition of our organisation and our digital maturity, and how digitally engaged the Trust is.”

The winners will be revealed at the HSJ Digital Awards ceremony on June 26.