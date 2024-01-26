Dr Peter Reading

Peter Reading originally joined Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust as interim chief executive in June last year from Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust where, as chief executive from 2017 until 2023, he led the trust out of Double Special Measures.

He has worked directly in the NHS or as a management consultant for nearly 40 years, including 24 years as a trust chief executive, after initially joining the NHS as a national management trainee, following his graduation from Cambridge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other career highlights include, while as chief executive of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust for seven years, merging three trusts into the then second largest trust in England, leading it to achieve the highest rating of three stars (former Commission for Health Improvement ratings) for five years running.

As chief executive of Lewisham and Guy’s Mental Health NHS Trust in the 1990s, Peter was a pioneer of service-user empowerment and community mental health services.

Peter was an associate director with PwC’s healthcare practice for three years, and has also been interim chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw and at Peterborough and Stamford hospital trusts.

In addition, as a polio survivor, Peter is co-chair of the Disabled NHS Directors Network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “I am so pleased to be able to continue my journey at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, working with the Trust’s dedicated staff and volunteers.

“Despite the challenging operational pressures we face, I have thoroughly enjoyed my first seven months at the Trust and will continue to progress the implementation of our new strategy and provide the very best services we can for our patients and local communities.”

Martin Havenhand, chair of Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “On behalf of the trust board and our partners, I would like to congratulate Peter on his appointment and look forward to working with him in the coming years.