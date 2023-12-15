A PET owner says he was shocked to be banned from a vets’ practice after questioning the “rip-off” bill for putting down his dog.

Philip holding a picture of cocker spaniels Bella (left) and Lilly

Crooks and Partners, on Wellgate, said Philip Hemingway became “aggressive, threatening and abusive” – which he denies.

Philip (57), of Moorgate had to have mother and daughter cocker spaniels Bella and Lilly put down just five weeks apart.

Fourteen-year-old Bella was euthanised at another Rotherham vets for £168, including cremation.

The charge for the same service for 11-year-old Lilly at Crooks the previous month was £325.50.

Philip called at Crooks to question the cost but has been told the cost was correct and he is no longer allowed to use the company.

“We didn’t know that we were having Lilly put down,” he said. “It was decided at the consultation that this was the best thing to do considering her age.

“Any person having experienced this will understand that you do not question the price. You are so upset that you just want to get it over with. You’re losing a member of your family.

“A number of people who we spoke with were aghast at the fee, but the manager confirmed that the fee was correct.”

A few days after this encounter, Philip was informed via email that he was banned from using Crooks in future because of the company’s zero tolerance policy against aggressive behaviour.

Philip says this allegation was “absolutely wrong”, insisting both he and the staff member he dealt with had been courteous.

He added: “The zero tolerance policy is nonsense. I was merely questioning the charge. I was not aggressive or abusive. They are using this as a smokescreen. Crooks is where we’ve been going for years and years but this is not the small caring family practice it once was.

“That email reads as if I was going in there threatening to smash the place up. That’s not an organisation that cares about the general public. I thought there would be a bit of empathy.”

A Crooks spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on this individual case as the relationship with our client is one that we are required to keep confidential.

“We do have a zero tolerance policy that protects our colleagues if faced with aggressive or intimidating behaviour from a client.

“A recent report from the British Veterinary Association found most vets had experienced intimidating language or behaviour and our zero tolerance policy provides a framework and support in not having to tolerate such behaviour.

“There will be differences in prices in this market. We aim to always provide an estimate to our clients and they are completely entitled to shop around for a better price.