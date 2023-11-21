A PENSIONER with mobility problems says Rotherham Council pulled the rug on her move to a home better meeting her needs.

Pensioner’s ‘heartbreak’ as house move is scuppered
Tenant Margaret Fitzpatrick says she was promised a move from Whiston to a bungalow at Shaftesbury Square, St Ann’s.
But the 79-year-old claims RMBC went back on this pledge because the vacant property was too big for her needs.
“I was promised a bungalow,” said Margaret, who has lived at Rye Bank, Whiston, for the past seven years, but has suffered from increasing mobility problems.
“I asked for one in Shaftesbury Square because I knew there was an empty one there.
“They said it would be fine and that I was top of the list, so I had to ring the following Tuesday to get it all sorted.
“I was all hyped up and pleased that it was going through, but then they told me I can’t have it because it’s three bedrooms. I live in a two-bedroom one now.
“I’m heartbroken. Being at Shaftesbury Square would open a lot of doors for me. I have carers four times a day and they could take me over to Tesco or to the market.”
Margaret added: “The council have said they want me out of here, and I had found somewhere I could be happy.
“I think it’s ironic that it’s not happening just because of one little bedroom, which I could make use of anyway.”
James Clark, RMBC assistant director for housing, said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we are committed to helping our residents live safely and independently.
“We are sorry to hear that Ms Fitzpatrick is unhappy with the service she has received from the Council and will work with her to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”