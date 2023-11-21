A PENSIONER with mobility problems says Rotherham Council pulled the rug on her move to a home better meeting her needs.

Margaret Fitzpatrick who has been left housebound after her accident eight months ago.

Tenant Margaret Fitzpatrick says she was promised a move from Whiston to a bungalow at Shaftesbury Square, St Ann’s.

But the 79-year-old claims RMBC went back on this pledge because the vacant property was too big for her needs.

“I was promised a bungalow,” said Margaret, who has lived at Rye Bank, Whiston, for the past seven years, but has suffered from increasing mobility problems.

“I asked for one in Shaftesbury Square because I knew there was an empty one there.

“They said it would be fine and that I was top of the list, so I had to ring the following Tuesday to get it all sorted.

“I was all hyped up and pleased that it was going through, but then they told me I can’t have it because it’s three bedrooms. I live in a two-bedroom one now.

“I’m heartbroken. Being at Shaftesbury Square would open a lot of doors for me. I have carers four times a day and they could take me over to Tesco or to the market.”

Margaret added: “The council have said they want me out of here, and I had found somewhere I could be happy.

“I think it’s ironic that it’s not happening just because of one little bedroom, which I could make use of anyway.”

James Clark, RMBC assistant director for housing, said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we are committed to helping our residents live safely and independently.