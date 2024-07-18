Penny's heavenly clowder of kittens brighten football woes
Heavily pregnant stray Penny was taken in by cat and dog rescue charity Rain Rescue at the beginning of July after concerns were raised by a member of the public about her vulnerability and giving birth on the streets.
Jess Khan, fundraising and events coordinator at Rain Rescue, said: “Penny came in as a very heavily pregnant stray cat.
“She wasn't microchipped and was only a week away from giving birth.
“We dread to think what may have happened to Penny and her kittens if she wasn't brought into our rescue centre and cared for by the team.”
Instead she had her kittens – known collectively as a 'clowder' – in the safe, warm space of the Wickersley-based charity with the team on hand in case of complications.
“Penny is doing great,” said Jess.
“She's already showing herself to be an attentive mum, and we have named all six kittens after England players in honour of the team reaching the Euros final.”
The kittens – which are due to be vet-checked but believed to be all males – are called Pickford after goalkeeper Jordan, Saka for right winger Bukayo, and Kane after the team captain Harry.
Their three brothers have been named Palmer in honour of attacking midfielder/winger Cole, Foden after midfielder Phil and Watkins in tribute to forward Ollie.
Penny and her kittens will stay in the charity's care for around ten weeks until the kittens are old enough for adoption.
They will be neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, receive regular flea and worm treatment and health checks before they are allowed to leave.
Last year Rain Rescue re-homed 230 cats and kittens and 65 dogs and puppies.
Added Jess: “It will cost us around £290 just to feed Penny and her kittens during this time – not to mention staff time, utility costs and veterinary care, so any donations via our website, www.rainrescue.co.uk, towards this would be greatly appreciated.”
