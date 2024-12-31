Pedestrian in hospital with 'life-altering injuries' after RTC

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 37-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be “life-altering” after they were in collision with a vehicle.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham at 6.21pm on Monday (December 30).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police online by calling 101 quoting incident number 727 of December 30 2024.

Contact SYP online via www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

CCTV and dash-cam footage can be submitted via the police appeal portal at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-rotherham-collision.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call the UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.