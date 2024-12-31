Pedestrian in hospital with 'life-altering injuries' after RTC
Police responded to reports of a road traffic collision at Fitzwilliam Road, Rotherham at 6.21pm on Monday (December 30).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that a black Mini Paceman travelling along Fitzwilliam Road towards Doncaster was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the incident, or who has dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident, to come forward.”
Anyone with information should contact police online by calling 101 quoting incident number 727 of December 30 2024.
Contact SYP online via www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.
CCTV and dash-cam footage can be submitted via the police appeal portal at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-rotherham-collision.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call the UK contact centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.