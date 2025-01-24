Pedestrian (84) dies following RTC in Rotherham

Police are appealing for witnesses

AN ELDERLY woman has died after she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday, January 22 at 8.02pm, we were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft.

“It is reported that a pedestrian and a silver Ford Transit were involved in the collision.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, the woman later died in hospital as a result of her injuries. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dash-cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 22 January 2025.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Dash-cam and CCTV footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-death-of-elderly-woman-in-rotherham-collision.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.