Paul Tunstill and his cat Ariel - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A 70-YEAR-OLD widower who was socially excluded, lonely and suffering from anxiety has paid tribute to the transformative abilities of his emotional support animal – after Ariel the cat helped him get outside and off anti-depressants.

Paul Tunstill had been a carer for his wife for the decade before she passed away in 2010 and subsequently lived alone in Flanderwell.

“I have chronic depression and was on anti-depressants until last year,” he said.

“I was really fed up on my own and not going out and the anxiety didn’t help.

“Finally, last year, I decided I needed company and started searching for a pet, eventually getting a kitten from a family friend.

“I went to see her and took her in my lap and for an hour-and-a-half she never moved.

“I kept looking at her and she kept looking at me and I just thought ‘Yes, you’re mine’.

“I named her Ariel after The Little Mermaid – enjoying the irony of her wanting to get out of the water while my little kitten refused to go anywhere near it for love nor money!

“At two-months-old I registered her with a vet and purchased everything I needed for my new companion.

“She’s now had her jabs, been chipped and spayed, and is regularly flea-ed and wormed.

“I live in an upstairs flat and there is no cat flap – if I don’t go out, she doesn’t go out.

“So I got Ariel a lead and a double collar and I also have a cat carrier and a back-pack style pet carrier which I take her out in and we go for a walk every day – sometimes she falls asleep in the carrier.

“She went on a harness and lead from day one and soon got used to trips out with her ‘dad’.

“Ariel also likes jumping onto my shoulder while we're out and about.

“I visit my dad in Eastwood House Care Home, where Ariel is more than welcome in her carrier – as well as at Riverside House Library and Wellgate Court community sessions.”

At 15 months, the moggie is also a seasoned traveller.

“We went to Scarborough last year and recently returned from Skegness,” said Paul.

Ariel even has her own ‘pet’ – an African Pygmy hedgehog, named after Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy film series.

“I got him as a birthday present because she had been spayed and I felt a bit guilty she would not have kittens!

“I didn’t consider her an ESP (emotional support pet) at first – until I was able to come off (medication) Citalopram and found myself less anxious when I went out and met up with friends.

“She’s made such a difference to my life – it is so important for people to understand that people like me rely on their pets to get them out and about in the community and provide much needed company.

“I now have something to get out of bed for every day.

"I don’t have time to be fed up – she needs to be fed, watered, and her litter tray cleaned.

“Local people will ask regularly when I’m out and about ‘Where's Ariel?’ or ‘How’s Ariel?’