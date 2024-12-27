Paul Chuckle's special reason for thinking about late brother

Paul Chuckle

Paul Chuckle's Christmas thoughts are always bitter sweet.

The Rotherham comedian, DJ and actor, takes time to think of his brother Barry, who was born on Christmas Eve in 1944, but sadly died six years ago from cancer.

This year must have been particularly poignant as Barry would have turned 80 years old on December 24.

Paul shared a picture of Barry on his Instagram account and wrote that it: "Would have been Barry’s 80th birthday ... miss you Baz."

Chuckle Brothers with Morris Bright

It quickly attracted 1.2 million views on X and 21,000 likes on Instagram – including the Bolton upon Dearne indie band The Sherlocks.

The internet can be a malicious place for gossip and trolling, but the public displayed overwhelming compassion for the 77-year-old South Yorkshireman.

And he was touched by their online love.

Morris Bright MBE, the author, broadcaster, and a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), wrote: "Few duos were such bringers of joy as these two. Remembering the late Barry 'Chuckle' Elliott born this day 1944. He would've been 80. Sending love and best Christmas wishes to Paul Chuckle. Their joint legacy of laughter lives on. And Paul continues to be as funny as ever.”

Political commentator Jay B Mitchell added: "The Chuckle Brothers, Paul and Barry, are undeniably a national treasure, bringing joy with their timeless "To me, to you" catchphrase.

"Their slapstick comedy and heartwarming antics have been a part of British culture for decades.

"Sadly, we all miss Barry, whose laughter was infectious. This Christmas, let's wish Paul and his family a very Merry Christmas, hoping that the spirit of the Chuckle Brothers continues to spread cheer and laughter."

Plenty of others recognised the issues that grief can inflict on the festive period, years after the actual loss.

Carol Challis posted: "Thinking of you, Christmas is a difficult time without our loved ones."

And another added: “My sincere thoughts, from me, to you. He’ll always be remembered. Extremely fondly.”

Paul, who has been starring in a Peter Pan panto at Nottingham, was clearly thrilled with the response, replying: "Thank you guys for all your heartfelt feelings for Barry… it would have meant a lot to him."