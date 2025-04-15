Paul Chuckle: Rotherham star is always in-demand

Paul Chuckle on location in Xewkija. Photo Channel 5
You've got to hand it to Paul Chuckle – he's become the in-demand actor and performer who showbiz bosses keep asking for more.

Recently, the Advertiser published details of the Rotherham star's new role as an assassin in a gangster movie.

The 'Fall to the Top' director Peter Hirst complimented him as a true and versatile professional and said he'd love to work with him again.

And that is exactly what has happened with the Channel 5 commissioning team this month.

They lured him back to take part in Episode 4 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, series 4, where he plays the part of a victim of a scam.

Paul's character Trevor was introduced back in series 1, he appeared in series 2, and then again in series 3.

Now he's back with C5, referring to him as a "familiar face to the cast – a recurring guest star."

The Mysteries programmes are supposed to be set in the south of France, but most of the episodes are filmed in Malta, an island Paul has a lot of affection for.

Wherever much-travelled Paul works, he tends to get asked back.

His most famous run of shows was alongside his brother Barry (who passed away in 2018) in the kids' TV series Chucklevision, which featured almost 300 episodes.

Paul has never been short of work in the pantomime scene, every Christmas, too.

These have included Cinderella (Woking) 2018/19, Snow White (Bradford) 2019/20, Aladdin (Cardiff) 2021/22, Snow White (Milton Keynes) 2022/23 and Peter Pan (Woking) 2023/24 and last Christmas Peter Pan at Nottingham. He enjoys DJ gigs too.

