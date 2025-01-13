New look: How the transformed building will appear

PATIENTS are to benefit from upgrade works at Doncaster Royal Infirmary which will cost almost £20m in total.

The project current element of the project will see the relocation and refurbishment of key areas, including the Surgical Same Day Emergency Care (SSDEC) department and the former Discharge Lounge, as part of a broader redevelopment plan for the site.

As part of this work, the current Discharge Lounge in the East Ward Block will be transformed into the new SSDEC, with the lounge itself moving to the former Hydrotherapy department at the front of the site’s West Ward Block.

The full project will eventually see the Department of Critical Care relocated to a new, purpose-built space to enhance accessibility and improve patient care.

This work comes after other big investments, including improvements at Mexborough hospital.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “This redevelopment is another step forward in our commitment to modernising our hospitals and delivering exceptional care for our patients.

“By relocating and upgrading these key services, we are improving accessibility and efficiency while paving the way for the next phase of our plans. These investments reflect our determination to meet the evolving needs of our communities – and I want to share my thanks with all those involved.”

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure, added: “This project has been carefully planned to ensure we can continue to provide services while making vital improvements.

“These changes will enable the next phase of our developments and improve the experience for patients and colleagues alike. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we carry out this important work.”