Patients urged to use services 'appropriately' during junior doctors' strike

Junior doctors across the country are due to hold action from 7am on Saturday, February 24, until 11:59pm on Wednesday, February 28.

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust is urging anyone who needs emergency medical care to still come forward during the strike, while patients with appointments should attend as normal unless they are contacted directly by the trust.

Medical director Dr Jo Beahan said: “It is really important that anyone who needs urgent or emergency medical attention next week continues to attend our Urgent and Emergency Care Centre.

“While our junior doctors may be striking, our services remain open for those that need urgent medical attention.

“We have plans in place to ensure patients in our care will continue to receive the treatment they need throughout the period of industrial action.

“Patients with appointments will be contacted directly if we need to rearrange their appointment. If we do not contact you, please attend as planned.

“While our services do remain open, as always it is vital they are used appropriately.

“The UECC is for those in need of urgent medical care.

“If anyone is unsure of the best place for them to receive advice, visit www.111.nhs.uk.”

Pharmacies and GPs will be open and NHS 111 remains available 24 hours a day.