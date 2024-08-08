Patients are being urged to continue to access GP appointments - pic by Pexels / Pixabay

HEALTH bosses are encouraging people to continue to come forward for NHS care as usual after GPs began an indefinite period of 'collective action'.

NHS doctors across England began collective action last Thursday, August 1.

While not the same as striking, the action could see GPs limiting the number of patient appointments a day.

An NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board spokesperson said: “While there may be some disruption to services, practices will remain open as usual and patients can make requests by phone, on-line or by walking in.”They added: “The nature of the action means the impacts will vary at different GP practices and from area to area but could include GPs limiting the number of patient appointments per day.

“NHS teams have worked hard to plan for disruption and to mitigate this where possible to ensure services continued to be provided for patients.

“Patients should continue to use 111 for urgent medical help when their GP practice is unavailable and if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency call 999.”

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS national director for primary care and community services, said “GPs and their teams are the bedrock of the NHS, and we recognise they are working really hard and dealing with record demand.

“On behalf of patients, the NHS has a duty to plan for collective action, and we will continue to work with government to find a resolution and end collective action.

“Our message to the public remains the same – they should continue to come forward for care during this collective action, as GP practices will remain open.”

The decision to ballot came after the British Medical Association formally entered a dispute with NHS England following the member referendum on the 2024/25 GMS contract changes in March.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of General Practitioners Committee in England, said: “Over 99 per cent of our members who responded – that’s more than 19,000 GPs and GP trainees – rightfully rejected the government and NHS England’s 2024/25 GP contract changes.

“Despite numerous warnings and their refusal to improve the contract, we’ve been left with no choice but to take action to save general practice.”