Patients encouraged to think ‘Pharmacy First’ this winter

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses are encouraging patients to think ‘Pharmacy First’ for common ailments this winter and help cut the amount of unnecessary GP appointments.

A senior doctor at NHS South Yorkshire says its pharmacy service “makes it easier for patients to access same day, face-to-face consultations.”

The Pharmacy First Service was introduced across England earlier this year, and enables patients to receive treatment for seven common ailments directly from their community pharmacist, avoiding the need for a GP appointment or prescription.

Pharmacists can now supply prescription-only medicines, including antibiotics and antivirals, where appropriate, to treat conditions including sinusitis, sore throat, infected insect bites, impetigo, and shingles.

Dr David Crichton, GP and chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Pharmacists are highly trained healthcare professionals who can help with a wide range of common ailments and minor illnesses.

As winter rolls around and brings a wealth of winter bugs with it, patients can go straight to their local pharmacy for self-care advice and, where appropriate, receive treatment for these seven ailments without having to see their GP first, making it easy and convenient to be treated.

“As well as the Pharmacy First Service, pharmacists are becoming increasingly essential in supporting self-care, offering expert advice, guidance, and a broad selection of over-the-counter products for minor, short-term ailments.

“They also provide valuable services such as vaccinations, blood pressure checks for patients over 40 and oral contraceptive supply.”

Claire Thomas, community pharmacy clinical lead at NHS South Yorkshire, added: “Many pharmacies are open evenings and weekends meaning you can be seen at a time that is convenient for you.”