Patient care boost after 160ft abseil drop

Participants in the DBTH abseil

A GROUP of 35 fundraisers raised £11,844 for a healthcare charity after abseiling over 160 feet from a twin crane at a hospital.

Participants taking part at the event at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to raise vital funds for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity included nine colleagues from the Gresley Unit, which cares for elderly patients at the hospital, who collectively raised £2,821.

The event, organised by DBTH with the help of Big Bang Experiences, also saw participants from the children’s ward, neonatal unit, and international students as well as across the local community.

The funds will support projects that enhance patient care and experience across DBTH – which runs hospitals including Montagu Hospital in Mexborough – by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager for DBTH Charity, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support for the charity’s first abseil.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the abseil and to those who supported participants – collectively, your bravery and generosity will make a real difference to patient care and experience in our hospitals.”

Following the successful event, DBTH Charity has announced registration is now open for a second abseil event, taking place on Saturday, September 20.

Adventurous supporters can secure their place for £35, with a minimum sponsorship target of £200.

To sign up, visit: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/event/big-dri-abseil.

As an exclusive offer, the first 20 people to register using the code SIGNMEUP will receive £10 off their registration fee.