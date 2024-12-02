Passengers could face rail cancellation misery for Christmas

Unwelcome: Passengers warned to check for late cancellations

ROTHERHAM rail passengers may be familiar with train cancellations, but now even the operator is warning them to check before they travel in December.

Northern has told customers planned engineering work through December and the festive period could lead to short-notice cancellations across Yorkshire.

They say passengers should check as close as possible to their journey time to confirm whether it will be running.

Information on timetable changes and other details are available at northernrailway.co.uk/christmas-engineering.

Northern’s Chief Operating Officer, Matt Rice, said: Across the rail network, the Christmas period is an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out engineering.

“For those wanting to travel over this time, we are asking them to check their journey as close to the day of travel as possible to see if these works will affect their journey.”

Northern now has 3,400 drivers and conductors, which is enough to run its full timetable, the company said.