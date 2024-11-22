Passenger dies after two-vehicle collision

By Jill Theobald
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:02 GMT
SYPSYP
SYP
A 61-YEAR-OLD passenger has died following a two-vehicle collision on the A57 in Aston.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Friday, November 15 at 12.46pm, we responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A57 between the junctions where the road meets the A618 Mansfield Road and the B6053 Chesterfield Road.

“It is reported that a silver Kia Rio and a white Ford Transit van were involved in the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Kia, a 55-year-old woman, and the passenger of the same vehicle, a 61-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Sadly, on Wednesday (November 20) the man died as a result of his injuries.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are now appealing for further information from members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam footage that could help with the investigation.

“You can pass information on by calling 101 and quoting incident number 395 of November 15 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have dashcam footage, you can submit this here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-after-collision-on-a57-in-aston.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice