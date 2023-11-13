AN 84-YEAR-OLD woman is in a critical condition in hospital after the car she was travelling in was involved in a serious collision.

A white and purple Mazda RX8 travelling away from Edlington on Carr Lane was in a collision with a grey Citroen C4 and a grey Toyota Auris – both travelling in the opposite direction – at around 12.50pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Mazda and a passenger from the Auris were both taken to hospital.

“The passenger from the Auris remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

Anyone with information can report to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 424 of November 11, 2023.Dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected] – include the above incident number in the email subject line.