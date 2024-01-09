A LEADING children’s charity is encouraging people left with unwanted Christmas gifts to the “pass the parcel” on to one of its retail outlets across South Yorkshire.

Barnardo's has launched the appeal for unwanted gifts

Barnardo’s is asking people to drop off their unsuitable gifts at its shops so they can be sold to fund the charity’s work with families in need of support.

The charity has shops across the county, including Onyx Retail Park at Wath upon Dearne and Woodfield Plantation in Balby in the Dearne Valley, which raise money for a wide range of services helping children with disabilities and those who have suffered abuse or need help with poor mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity also supports young people at risk of exploitation and gang crime as well as care leavers and children who have caring responsibilities for parents, grandparents or siblings.

This year’s appeal for donations is even more urgent as families struggle to cope with the continuing cost of living crisis.

The charity has supported families across the UK with food and heating, clothing, beds, and other essentials.

A Barnardo’s survey recently revealed that 11 per cent of children have had to share a bed, or sleep on the floor, in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharon Goswami, head of retail operations at Barnardo’s, said: “I think we can all safely say we’ve received a gift at Christmas that’s not suitable or we quite simply don’t want – we can turn that into a positive.

“By donating any unsuitable Christmas presents to our shops you will not only be repurposing an item you may not have used, but also helping families in South Yorkshire who are struggling the most.

“The money we raise through Barnardo’s stores and our online shop not only supports our services but allows us to provide food parcels or supermarket vouchers to those who desperately need them as well as energy vouchers to heat families’ homes over the winter months.

“Every year Barnardo’s works to turn around the lives of more than 373,000 children, young people and their families through 811 projects across the UK.