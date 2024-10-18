Partnership to host two post-16 education open evenings

By Jill Theobald
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:37 BST
Students and their families are invited to explore the educational opportunities offered by The Sixth Form PartnershipStudents and their families are invited to explore the educational opportunities offered by The Sixth Form Partnership
YEAR 11 students and their parents or guardians are being invited to attend two open evenings.

The Sixth Form Partnership, a collaborative initiative by Maltby Learning Trust providing post-16 education across Doncaster and Rotherham, is holding the events at its two campuses.

Maltby Academy will host the first on Tuesday, November 12 between 5pm and 7.30pm.

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy will host the next open evening on Thursday, November 14, also from 5pm -7.30pm.

The open evenings will enable visitors to learn about the wide range of courses and qualifications as well as guidance on future pathways, including university applications, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities.

Brad Dobson, director of Sixth Form at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, which serves students from Edlington and surrounding areas, said: “We are proud to offer a range of scholarships which will provide students with an amazing experience, in addition to studying a range of qualifications.”

For more information about the Partnership or open evening events visit www.thesixthformpartnership.com.

