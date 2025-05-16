Partnership makes 'meaningful difference' for bereaved families

SUPPORT: Bluebell Wood bereavement coordinator Amanda Parsons and Sarah Bottrell, the hospice's head of family support (seated)

GRIEVING families in Rotherham will have extra support thanks to a partnership that sees a children’s hospice supporting families from a healthcare trust following the death of a child or young person.

The agreement between Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has been praised for making a “meaningful difference” for bereaved families from across the region, with the hospice’s team of specialists extending their range of bereavement support services to those who suffer the sudden or unexpected death of a child or young person at Rotherham Hospital or from the community within the wider borough area.

Bluebell Wood bereavement coordinator Amanda Parsons said: “Providing this kind of support to a bereaved family is such an important part of the care that they could need when their child has died.

“We’re regularly told by parents that they don’t know what they would have done without this service.”

Prior to the collaboration, Bluebell Wood’s bereavement services were limited to families already supported by the hospice, of children or young people who are not expected to live beyond their 19th birthday due to life-limiting conditions.

Amanda said: “This arrangement with Rotherham Hospital means that we have extended that support to families following the death of a child or young person at the hospital or in the community, no matter the circumstances.”

Through the partnership, the Bluebell Wood team has been able to offer a range of personalised support, from one-on-one counselling to the monthly Dragonfly support group.

As well as listening and talking support, the hospice has bereavement counsellors, sibling support and memory work to help families with their individual needs.

An example of the memory work includes a pebble with the child’s name on it that families can choose to place in the Dragonfly Memory Garden – where bereaved families go to at the hospice to remember loved ones.

Added Amanda: “Our service makes sure there is always someone available seven days a week to offer support.

“By welcoming and embracing families into this service we’re offering support at a time when they need it the most and events like our annual Remembering Day provide a chance to be with other families as we remember the children and young people together.”