Partnership approach to help 'incredible' unpaid carers in Rotherham

Kate Davis, chief executive officer at Crossroads Care Rotherham (second left) with FairShare representatives

UNPAID carers under financial pressure in Rotherham are set to “benefit hugely” after three organisations teamed up on a community project to put food on the table.

Crossroads Care Rotherham has joined with Active8 and FareShare Yorkshire to ensure meals are “one less stress” to worry about.

Kate Davis, chief executive officer at Crossroads Care Rotherham, said: “One of our contractors, Active8, wanted to support a project for their social value contribution and we suggested the food pantry project with FareShare.

“It really is remarkable the work they do out in the community preventing waste.

“We met the dedicated and passionate team who work tirelessly to get food out to those that need it most as well as developing strong partnerships with major food retailers to reach the wider community. “We quickly realised that carers are under immense financial pressures – often making the decision to turn the heating on or put food on the table.

“We wanted to take away that turmoil of a decision and provide the basics free of charge.

“Now, with thanks to both Active8 and FareShare, we are able to put food on the table for the carers of Rotherham which is one less stress for them to think about.”

Nathaniel Bee, chief executive officer at FareShare Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to welcome Crossroads Care Rotherham as a member of FareShare Yorkshire.

“Unpaid carers often go unnoticed, despite the vital role they play in our communities, and this partnership ensures we can better support these incredible individuals.

“We are particularly grateful to Crossroads Care Rotherham for being so willing to engage in conversations about how the power of food can be harnessed for social good.

“By working together, and with the support of Active8, we are not only tackling food waste but also creating meaningful impact in the lives of carers by alleviating some of the daily pressures they face.

“Partnerships like this demonstrate how surplus food can truly transform lives and strengthen communities.

“Kate has been fabulous in getting this set up and I am sure unpaid carers in Rotherham are going to benefit hugely.”