Parliament Week celebrated with visit of MP
The RNN Group – made up of Rotherham College, North Notts College, Dearne Valley College and University Centre Rotherham – celebrated UK Parliament Week with a variety of events and activities focusing on giving learners a voice.
Throughout the week, students got involved in debates and put forward questions on what the future of education should look like.
Rotherham College learners were given the opportunity to enjoy two special events involving people representing key areas of the political system.
Representatives from the local civil service came along to chat about career opportunities for learners in a talk entitled, “Civil Service Careers: Supporting Government. Providing Continuity. Developing & Implementing Policy”.
To end the week, Sarah Champion MP visited Rotherham College students to talk about Parliament, her role and to answer questions on the future of education that were sent in by learners throughout the week as well as answer general questions about her role, Parliament and politics.
Jason Austin, RNN chief executive and principal, said: “I am delighted to have had both members of the Civil Service who develop policy for Parliament and Government, we well as a member of Parliament here at Rotherham College to speak with learners about the role of Parliament and politics today.
“Sarah was very generous with her time and the learners really benefited from asking questions of our local MP, giving them a chance to have a voice and share their thoughts, feedback and ideas directly to their local Member of Parliament.”
Rotherham Labour MP Ms Champion said: “I really enjoyed coming to speak with Rotherham College learners about my role as Rotherham’s Member of Parliament, and to answer their questions about the future of further education, SEND support and T Levels and their impact on employment, so thank you to the RNN Group for inviting me.”
The RNN Group includes six campuses of career-focused further and higher education and educates school leavers, undergraduates, employees and those re-joining the workforce both on site and through distance learning.