CONCERNS about providing additional parking have been raised in connection with plans for a children’s home.

The property at Ravenfield

Rotherham Council has applied for a change of use in a four-bedroom home on Wood Close in Ravenfield.

The proposals would see the detached building being a residential care facility for up to two children.

There would be eight staff but only a maximum of four on shift at any time, the planning papers say.

But the need for extra parking for staff has brought some concerns from RMBC’s highways department.

Comments say the additional space would take up part of the garden, which is already described as being “relatively small”.

There has been one objection so far, from a resident who said there was already a problem on the street from “overflow” parking for the nearby Ravenfield Arms pub and playing fields.